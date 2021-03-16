Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2021 // Comments off

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $19.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.25% from the company’s current price.

STAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of STAY stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. 432,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.71. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

Featured Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Stock Target Advisor

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.