Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $19.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.25% from the company’s current price.

STAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of STAY stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. 432,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.71. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

