Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Up 64.1% in February

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the February 11th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGF opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. Experian has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.18.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

