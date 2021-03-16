Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $159.00 at Piper Sandler

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $138.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

EXPE opened at $177.10 on Tuesday. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $177.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,988 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,451,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,449 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

