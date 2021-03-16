eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading 6.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares traded up 6.3% on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock to $67.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. eXp World traded as high as $57.57 and last traded at $55.79. 3,215,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 2,257,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.46.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXPI. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair downgraded shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eXp World has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,817,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,743,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,000 shares of company stock worth $23,291,600 in the last ninety days. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,188,000 after purchasing an additional 155,058 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,983,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 372,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after buying an additional 149,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after buying an additional 97,444 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.35 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.27 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

