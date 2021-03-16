eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading 6.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares traded up 6.3% on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock to $67.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. eXp World traded as high as $57.57 and last traded at $55.79. 3,215,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 2,257,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.46.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXPI. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair downgraded shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eXp World has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.
In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,817,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,743,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,000 shares of company stock worth $23,291,600 in the last ninety days. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.35 and a beta of 3.35.
eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.27 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
About eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)
eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
