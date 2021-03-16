Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $123.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Exact Sciences exited the fourth quarter of 2020 with better-than-expected numbers. Robust top-line growth in the quarter amid pandemic-led headwinds is impressive. Screening arm’s revenues were driven by Cologuard volume growth during the quarter, which is encouraging. Ongoing recovery in the precision oncology arm buoys optimism. Gross margin expansion and tie-ups bode well. A strong solvency position is impressive. Over the past six months, Exact Sciences has outperformed its industry. Yet, rising expenses and operating loss are concerning. This created a huge bottom-line pressure which has resulted in net loss for the quarter. The company has not provided any outlook for 2021 on lack of visibility. However, it expected a fall in COVID-19-testing revenues, raising apprehensions. Sole reliance on Cologuard and competitive headwinds persist.”

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

EXAS opened at $129.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The firm had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,210,520. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 292,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,767,000 after purchasing an additional 50,006 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.