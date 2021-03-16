Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($1.32). Exact Sciences posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. Truist began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded up $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $131.39. The company had a trading volume of 63,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.85.

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $1,423,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,242 shares of company stock worth $12,210,520. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,627,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,588,000 after buying an additional 1,209,150 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,192 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,157,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,846,000 after purchasing an additional 467,874 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

