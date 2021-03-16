Evolving Systems (EVOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Evolving Systems stock opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Evolving Systems has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 million, a PE ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

