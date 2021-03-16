Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 731,700 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the February 11th total of 493,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 609,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of EVOK stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 41,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,416. The stock has a market cap of $63.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $6.06.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Evoke Pharma will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVOK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 17,840.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 739.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 164,976 shares during the period. 7.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.