EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $38.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

In other EVERTEC news, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $818,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,504.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $532,561.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,580.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,725 shares of company stock worth $11,093,936. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 351.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

