Everipedia (IQ) Tops One Day Volume of $95.78 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Everipedia has a market cap of $181.01 million and $95.78 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 109.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.16 or 0.00459622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00061124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00053265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00097837 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00071956 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.32 or 0.00569366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,017,608,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,994,353,245 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.