Everest Price Up 9.2% This Week (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, Everest has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. Everest has a total market cap of $62.91 million and $2.15 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.99 or 0.00454838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00061138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00051880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00097310 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00070628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.46 or 0.00544475 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Everest Profile

The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

