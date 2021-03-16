Eurocell (LON:ECEL) PT Raised to GBX 273 at Canaccord Genuity

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 273 ($3.57) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:ECEL opened at GBX 236 ($3.08) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 217.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 202.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.61. Eurocell has a 12-month low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 260 ($3.40). The firm has a market cap of £263.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.55.
Eurocell Company Profile
