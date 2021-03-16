Eurocell (LON:ECEL) PT Raised to GBX 273 at Canaccord Genuity

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 273 ($3.57) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:ECEL opened at GBX 236 ($3.08) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 217.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 202.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.61. Eurocell has a 12-month low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 260 ($3.40). The firm has a market cap of £263.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.55.

Eurocell Company Profile

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Profiles and Building Plastics. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

