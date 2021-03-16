EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s (ESLOY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ESLOY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $83.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $84.97.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.