ESBC (ESBC) Price Tops $0.0272 on Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 16th. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $717,678.70 and $70,947.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ESBC has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 99.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,667,695 coins and its circulating supply is 26,388,361 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

