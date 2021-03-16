Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,077,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,311,000 after purchasing an additional 447,463 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,292,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,976,000 after purchasing an additional 188,472 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,209,000 after purchasing an additional 749,526 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,244,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,272,000 after purchasing an additional 44,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 39.7% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,189,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after buying an additional 338,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELS opened at $64.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $68.52.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

