Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) EVP Sells $96,810.00 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $96,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dave S. Hattem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $219,558.00.

Shares of Equitable stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,856. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $32.75.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.36.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

