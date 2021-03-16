Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,787 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $38,614,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after acquiring an additional 707,174 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $6,801,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 160.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 424,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 262,054 shares during the period. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $3,959,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $150,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,299,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,622. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SEAS. Citigroup lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

