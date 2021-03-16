Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $483,000 in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,878,000 after acquiring an additional 259,262 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 174.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 127,934 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 489.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 33,991 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 225.8% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 46,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 32,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 711,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $93.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.86. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $95.80.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

