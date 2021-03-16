Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $450,000 in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 62,869 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in Big Lots by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Big Lots by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Big Lots alerts:

NYSE:BIG opened at $70.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.31. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $71.30.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Several research firms have commented on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.