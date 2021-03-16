Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $384,000 in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,330 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth $75,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Shares of FLEX opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $472,899.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $110,617.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,508 shares of company stock worth $6,301,752 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

