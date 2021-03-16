Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $397,000 Stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,845 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Customers Bancorp worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 296.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 30.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBI opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.50.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $654,493.75. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $37,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,803 shares of company stock valued at $953,354. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

