Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $96,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,982.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,220 shares of company stock worth $2,636,960. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $198.70 on Tuesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $213.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.11.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

