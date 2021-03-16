Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 750 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 550.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $142.13 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $144.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

ATR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,215 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

