Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,354 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

TAP opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

