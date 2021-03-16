ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $107.64

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.64 and last traded at $104.74, with a volume of 60253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.77.

PLUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sidoti cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 500 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,184 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,616 shares of company stock worth $1,340,143 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,400,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,095,000 after acquiring an additional 146,691 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 322,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

