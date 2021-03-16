EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) President Ezra Y. Yacob Sells 3,273 Shares

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of EOG opened at $74.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of -143.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.59. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. TD Securities lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays cut their target price on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

