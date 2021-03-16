EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) EVP Michael P. Donaldson Sells 6,223 Shares

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:EOG opened at $74.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of -143.00 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.59.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays cut their price target on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.79.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.