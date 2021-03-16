Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of Entravision Communications stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $351.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. Entravision Communications has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.39.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Entravision Communications will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 126,209 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Entravision Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

