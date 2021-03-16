Entia Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERGO) Short Interest Update

Entia Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERGO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the February 11th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of Entia Biosciences stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,083. Entia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.
Entia Biosciences Company Profile
