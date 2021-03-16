Ensemble Capital Management LLC Sells 85,819 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 347,347 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 85,819 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 3.7% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $37,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $110.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.03. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $110.47. The stock has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

