Ensemble Capital Management LLC Sells 1,082 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 5.7% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $58,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Insiders sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $738.78 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $826.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $752.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $745.60. The stock has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

