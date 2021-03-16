Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.19.

A number of analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total value of $9,942,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,438 shares of company stock valued at $39,087,638 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $174.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.06, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.