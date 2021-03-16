Enerplus Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Enerplus in a report issued on Friday, March 12th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Enerplus alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ERF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.05.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$6.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.88. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.20. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67.

The company also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.89%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.