Energo Market Capitalization Achieves $1.61 Million (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Energo token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Energo has traded up 757.8% against the US dollar. Energo has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $1.07 million worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00049635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00013003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.10 or 0.00662274 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00071736 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00026156 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00035116 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

Energo (TSL) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.