Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Down 43.6% in February

Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,422,700 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the February 11th total of 4,292,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.9 days.

EDVMF traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,753. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

