Enbridge Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill expects that the company will earn $3.22 per share for the year.

ENB has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.06.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$45.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.41 billion and a PE ratio of 30.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. Enbridge has a one year low of C$33.06 and a one year high of C$46.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.45.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.53, for a total value of C$217,160.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,729,104.16. Also, Director Marcel R. Coutu acquired 10,000 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$409,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,613,036.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

