Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Short Interest Up 29.1% in February

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the February 11th total of 6,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,355,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,774. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $93.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.
