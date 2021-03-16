Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Short Interest Up 29.1% in February

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the February 11th total of 6,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,355,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,774. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $93.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

