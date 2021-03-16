Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.15

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 275980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.04 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.99.

The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter. Emerald had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 402.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 52,318 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 4th quarter valued at $1,598,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 4th quarter valued at $1,621,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerald Company Profile (NYSE:EEX)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

