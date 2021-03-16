ELYSIA (EL) Trading 164.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 95% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One ELYSIA coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $19.36 million and $23.24 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 164.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00049189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.91 or 0.00656322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00071047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00026125 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00035573 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

EL is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,794,919 coins and its circulating supply is 2,672,916,303 coins. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

