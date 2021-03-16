Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Sells 5,900 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. ViacomCBS makes up 0.0% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lowered ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.96.

Shares of VIAC traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.50. 576,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,245,137. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.55.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

