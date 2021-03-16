Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Sells 54,447 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,331,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,447 shares during the period. Kennedy-Wilson comprises 51.7% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $77,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 306,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 60,295 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,039,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,261,000 after acquiring an additional 109,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.68. 6,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,553. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

