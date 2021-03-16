Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has $180,000 Stock Holdings in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. Reading International accounts for 0.1% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Reading International were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDI. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 731,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 336,184 shares in the last quarter. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reading International alerts:

Shares of RDI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.20. 38,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,996. The company has a market cap of $156.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.03. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72.

In related news, CEO Ellen M. Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $28,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,449,887.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $85,680.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock worth $561,880. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reading International Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI).

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.