Einsteinium (EMC2) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $64.64 million and $12.10 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,355,692 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

