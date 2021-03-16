Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman Sells 3,389 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $276,745.74.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day moving average is $83.82. The company has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $92.08.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.