ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Short Interest Down 25.2% in February

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the February 11th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ECMOHO stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.42% of ECMOHO worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOHO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. 60,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,142. ECMOHO has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

