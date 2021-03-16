Echo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECTE) Short Interest Update

Echo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECTE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the February 11th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ECTE stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. 132,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,294. Echo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

About Echo Therapeutics

Echo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transdermal skin permeation and diagnostic medical devices for wearable-health consumer and diabetes outpatient markets. It is developing continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, a needle-free wireless continuous glucose monitoring system in a hospital setting in the European Union.

