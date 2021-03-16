eBoost (EBST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,146.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 16th. eBoost has a total market cap of $15.91 million and approximately $13,146.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, eBoost has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.73 or 0.00353249 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000164 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000519 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

