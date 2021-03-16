Eaton Vance Management Sells 6,069 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.11% of Honeywell International worth $163,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock opened at $216.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $217.00. The stock has a market cap of $150.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.99 and its 200 day moving average is $192.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

