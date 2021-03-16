Eaton Vance Management Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 449.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,587 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $119,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares during the period. SRB Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,018,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,704,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,784,000 after acquiring an additional 366,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,071,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,397,000 after acquiring an additional 289,937 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $364.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $364.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $354.66 and a 200-day moving average of $333.09.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

