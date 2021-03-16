Eaton Vance Management Increases Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,736,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,931 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $180,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $770,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total transaction of $1,098,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,378,725 shares of company stock valued at $102,384,491.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

PINS opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.73 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average is $61.76. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

